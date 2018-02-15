Prof. Akin Mabogunje, a geographer, says Nigeria should employ the use of Geographic Information System (GIS) to realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

Mabogunje, who is popularly known as the father of Geography in Africa, stated this at the launch of the GIS Academy in Ibadan.

He said, “GIS is a way to advance knowledge of where people live, their surroundings and environment. It is a form of Identity.

“We live in a three dimensional world, you have to be able to put X and Y axes together and what GIS has done is to help us understand where we are.

“And that is why GIS was important when we were dealing with Ebola, because it showed you where they were located.”

Mabogunje also called on the three-tiers of government to prioritise education by improving on the standard of the teachers.

“A lot of people who are handling our education sector are not qualified to be where they are.

“Subjects such as history and geography should be encouraged in schools as the younger generation are out of touch with the history of Nigeria and other things that make the country attractive to the outside world.’’

Also, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, University of Ibadan said GIS can be applied to solve diverse kinds of problems.

According to Adeyemo, GIS is also relevant to the achievement of the sustainable development goals.