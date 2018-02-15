The Taraba Government and Taraba Rescue Watch have donated empowerment materials to 448 youths and women, who graduated from the second batch of the skills acquisition training scheme.

Gov. Darius Ishaku, who presented the materials to beneficiaries on Wednesday in Jalingo, urged them to utilize the materials to be self-employed.

He challenged them to continue to build on the skills acquired from the scheme to enable them to improve their lives and employ others within their communities.

According to him, the scheme is aimed at reducing unemployment among youths and women in the state.

“The aim of this scheme is to tackle the menace of unemployment among youths and women.

“I urge all of you not to sell the starter materials given to you but utilize them to train and empower others,” he said.

The governor said that approval has been given for the training of the third batch of 648 youths and women, who would be paid with N10,000 monthly for the three months training.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation, Mr Abba Akawo, said the scheme had provided jobs for hundreds of youths and women across the state.

Akawo said that 335 persons benefited in the first batch of the empowerment scheme in 2017, in rural communities across the state

Mr Ali Jubrin, a beneficiary, who was trained on solar energy, thanked the state government for the opportunity to be able to produce devices that can make life better for people.

NAN reports that computer systems, industrial sewing machines, solar panels, carpentry tools were among tools distributed to the beneficiaries.