Labaran Maku, the erstwhile minister of information, now the national secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), on Wednesday, threw more light on his recent invitation by the Department of State Security (DSS), alleging that the invitation was not what people speculated.

Maku was speaking in respect of the allegations making the round that the Nasarawa State governorship candidate in the 2015 elections under the APGA platform was invited for questioning on corruption allegation. He said that, “the purpose of the invitation was to caution me over threat to my life”.

“The DSS intercepted information that is of interest to my personal security. So they called me to draw my attention to it and for me to be careful and proactive.”

Maku, who was at the state’s party secretariat in Lafia to address his supporters on false rumor that he was quizzed by the DSS over corruption issue, told newsmen that it had never being in his nature to touch things that do not belong to him, let alone stealing from government coffers.

He lamented that the great work that security operatives were doing to secure lives were being muddled in political waters, calling on Nigerians to appreciate and support the intelligent services of security operatives in the country.

Maku, who was a one-time supervisory minister of defense, also cautioned politicians to stop politicising security issues and support, as well as give useful information to security operatives to enable them carry out their work effectively.

He further advised politicians not to engage themselves in utterances and acts that could lead to shedding of blood.