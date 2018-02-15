The Lagos State Government on Wednesday informed interested indigenes of the State of the commencement of the sale of scratch cards for Common Entrance Examination into the JSS 1 class of the Air Force Military School, Jos, Plateau State for the 2018/2019 academic session.

A statement issued from the Office of the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Tunji Bello, informed all interested candidates that the scratch cards and past question booklets are available at the Cabinet Office, Block One, Alausa, Ikeja at the cost of N1,500 and N500 respectively.

The statement advised interested candidates to purchase their scratch cards and past question booklets and subsequently use the information obtained on the scratch cards to complete the online form.

The statement, signed by the Head of Public Affairs in the SSG’s Office, Kunle Adeshina, emphasized that the Common Entrance Examination into Air Force Military School is scheduled to hold on April 7, 2018.