The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Jonah Jang, has dismissed reports claiming that he said Hausa/Fulani would never rule the country again.

Jang, who was former governor of Plateau State, described the report by an online media as not only mischief, but capable of pitching him against a section of the country.

The senator, in a statement issued yesterday in Jos by his media consultant, Clinton Garuba, stressed that the Hausa/Fulani, like any other ethnic group in the country, were qualified as citizens to aspire to any elective office, including the Presidency.

He said it is unthinkable that anyone or group could link such statement to him.

The statement read in part: “The publication, dated February 12, claiming that Senator Jonah Jang said the Hausa/Fulani would never rule Nigeria again came to him as a rude shock.

“The publication, which has the trappings and colouration of mischief-makers, was clearly fabricated with the intention of pitching the senator against a section of the country, considering his position against national issues of discourse such as open grazing prohibition.

“The Hausa/Fulani, like any ethnic group, are quali-fied as citizens to aspire to any elective office.”