The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday accused the prosecution of stalling the trial of Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court.

Members of the tribunal’s panel – Danladi Yakubu Umar (Chairman) and William Atedze Agwadza – regretted the lack of diligence on the part of the prosecution on the matter.

They noted that since the case started last year, all the adjournments have been at the instance of the prosecution.

Umar and Agwadza, who reacted angrily to the prosecution’s request for adjournment on Wednesday, agreed to adjourn the case till February 20.

They, however, warned that the adjournment would be the last.

Justice Ngwuta is standing trial on eight-count charge of non-assets declaration filed on March 21, 2017 by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

He was accused of contravening the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal (CCB/T) Act by failing to declare some of his assets.

He was also accused by the prosecution of possessing 28 plots of land which he allegedly refused to declare to the CCB between June 2, 2011 and July 19, 2016.