The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Justice Danladi Yakubu Umar, in connection with alleged N10million bribery scam on March 16.

He was alleged to have demanded for the bribe from a former Comptroller of Customs, Mr. Rasheed Owolabi Taiwo.

Umar will be arraigned at the High Court of Federal Capital Territory.

In the charge sheet, marked CR/109/18, the CCT chairman was alleged to have collected N1.8 million bribe, suspected to be part of the N10million through his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Gambo Abdullahi.

The suspect will be prosecuted by Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) on behalf of the Federal Government.