Nasarawa State Police Command on Wednesday, confirmed the killing of two students of the Federal University, Lafia by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the killing to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

Idirisu said that Police got a report from the University’s Registrar that gunmen stormed the students’ village at Mararaba-Akunza, opposite the university gate at about 10:30 pm and shot sporadically.

He said when the police arrived the scene, the two students had already been shot by the suspected robbers.

He said one of the students died instantly, while the other later died at the hospital.

The PPRO said that the remains of the two students have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

He said the police have commenced investigation into the incident.