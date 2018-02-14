The second Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) meeting is currently ongoing in the State House Conference Center, Abuja.

The governors are to nominate a team from their members that will interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police.

Recall at the closing of the two-day summit on national security organised by the Senate, state governors and the federal parliament had agreed to allow states to have their police.

They backed Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who stated at the opening of the event on Thursday that state police was “the way to go.”

Other issues on the agenda is the Recovery of stamp duties and Improving Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through harmonized motor registry/traffic management system by Dimensions Information Technology.

The meeting which started at 9pm is presided over by the NGF Chairman and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulazeez Yari.

The first meeting for the year held on January 17th and they were briefed by the constitutional amendment committee headed by Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, health agenda for 2018 which was meant to get their commitment to universal health care coverage, polio eradication and nutrition among others.

The governors were also briefed by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, on the finances due the state.

Those in attendance as at the time of filing this report were, governors of Bauchi, Mohammed Abubakar, Borno, Kashim Shettima, Edo, Godwin Obaseki, Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu, Kogi, Yahaya Bello, Kwara, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Jigawa, Ibrahim Hassan, Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, Nasarawa, Tanko Al-makura, Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The deputy governors in attendance are Benue, Benson Abounu, Ebonyi, Kelechi Igwe, Enugu, Cecelia Ezeilo, Plateau, Sonni Gwanle Tyoden, Osun, Titi Laoye-Tomori, Rivers, Ipalibo Banigo, Ogun, Yetunde Onanuga, Akwa Ibom, Moses Ekpo Ekiti, Kolapo Olusola, Sokoto, Ahmed Aliyu, and Lagos, Dr. Oluranti Adebule.