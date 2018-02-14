The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted dust haze weather conditions over the central States of the county on Thursday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Wednesday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 28 to 40 and 12 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000 metres over the central cities during the forecast period.

The agency predicted that the southern States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over coastal cities in the morning and most parts of the inland cities during the forecast period.

It also predicted localised thunderstorms over coastal part of Ondo state, Ijebu-ode, Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket with day and night temperatures of 31 to 38 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

According to NiMet, Northern States will experience dust haze conditions throughout the forecast period with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000 metres.

NiMet predicted: “Northern states are expected to have day and night temperatures in the range of 31 to 34 and 15 to 17 degrees Celsius respectively during the forecast period.

“Fresh dust has been raised over the source region in Republic of Chad with dust already in suspension.

“Dust haze conditions are expected over most part of the northern cities, while the inland cities are anticipated to experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions.

“Slim chances of localised thunderstorms are probable over some parts of the coastal cities within the next 24 hours.’’