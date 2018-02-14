Senate yesterday issued a week ultimatum to government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to submit to the National Assembly the details of the proposed 2018 budget.

The Upper Chamber revealed that out of 64 MDAs, only one, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has brought to Senate the details of its budget proposal.

Also, Senate has noted that the MDAs has shown disregard to the due processes of budget submission, even as it lamented the lack of seriousness with which the agencies exhibited during defense of the budget.

A motion regarding the non-submission of budget to NASS by MDAs was moved by Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawam.

He said the parastatals have deliberately refused to make available the details of their various budgets to Senate for scrutiny and asked for a week ultimatum to be issued.

In his ruling, Senate President, Bukola Saraki said the process of budget defense and submission was very important to enable the Senate have adequate knowledge of the proposals before any amendment and approval.

“It has become obvious that MDAs has shown disregard to due process of budget submission. We will give them one week but if after one week they do not comply, we shall take other necessary legislative actions,” he stated.