Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has saluted Christians as the holy season of Lent begins.

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Wednesday by El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said the Governor wished Christians a peaceful celebration of Lent, and appealed that prayers be said for peace in Kaduna State and Nigeria.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the good people of Kaduna State, I salute our Christian community as the holy season of Lent begins today, this Ash Wednesday. I wish all the Christians in this State a peaceful and fruitful spiritual exercise in preparation for the grand celebration of Easter and its lesson of sacrifice, hope and renewal.

“As Christians fast during Lent, I am aware that there is also a focus on reading the Bible, saying regular prayers and doing works of charity. It is my request that you pray earnestly for Kaduna State to continue to enjoy peace and peaceful coexistence among its citizens, and also support the poor as all the great religions teach.

“With peace, every part of Kaduna would experience development and jobs as people feel sufficiently confident to explore their talents and work hard to make the most of opportunities.

“Let us also pray for peace in our country Nigeria, its unity and its stability. “It is my prayer that this holy season will bring peace to us all and that Easter would be a joyous celebration.”