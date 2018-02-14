Plateau State government, Thursday, announced the sack of 747 primary school teachers over basic qualifications.

This was just as it also reinstated 141 teachers earlier disengaged from service by the immediate past administration.

Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Matthew Sule, who made the revelations during a refresher course for officials in the education sector in Jos, said: “747 primary school teachers have been relieved of their job for lack of basic qualification for the profession.”

He explained that the affected teachers did not present the basic certificates that qualified them to teach in public schools within the stipulated time, as required by the state’s Teaching Service Commission.

He added that those who had attained the maximum number of years in public service were also retired.

In respect of the 141 teachers recalled, Sule said they were recalled because they had met the requirements laid down by government.

He disclosed that due to sacked 747, there was an urgent need to employ new teachers to fill the vacancies created.