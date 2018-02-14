A clergyman, Pastor Dan Ukpabi, has expressed dismay at the misconception of the youths who misinterpreted Valentine’s Day to mean love and sex.

Speaking at a Valentine’s Day event themed “Life and Times of Whitney Houston” at Lagos State University (LASU), Ukpabu, said today’s youths believed that love without sex was meaningless.

Ukpabi, Head of Green Archive Outreach, said that celebration of Valentine’s Day must portray selfless love for loved ones.

He advised youths to also shun vices such as drugs abuse and sexual perversion.

“Youths should be mindful of pornographic materials they expose themselves to.

Samuel Olalere, President LASU Student Union (LASUSU), said the event was organised to sensitise students on the danger of drugs, sexual abuse and other social vices ravaging society at present.

Olalere said Valentine’s Day and Whitney Houston as an enigma was chosen to attract students attendance and motivate them to learn from the life and times of Houston.

He said the university had recorded drastic reduction in the rate of drugs and sexual abuses through similar programmes.