In identifying with the euphoria surrounding celebration of February 14 as lovers day, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State declared himself as the only Valentine governor in the whole world.

He said this while celebrating his sixth year as governor of Bayelsa State, recalling that Governor Dickson assumed his role as the governor of Bayelsa State on February 14, 2012.

Before his assumption of office, he was a member of the House of Representatives from 2007 until 2012.

Dickson boasted of his achievements in a relaxed mood with the party’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who joined him with the celebration in his state.

While listing his achievements, Dickson rhetorically declared “I am the only Valentine governor in the whole world,” noting that, “We are also using this Valentine Day to mark the renewal of love and solidarity and the rejuvenation of our state, our party and of our country.”

Secondus, leading other members of the National Working Committee and stakeholders of the party to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, for the grand rally of the sixth year celebration of Governor Seriake Dickson government during the rally received many defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties to the party.

Secondus warned the APC-led Federal Government, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agencies against rigging the 2019 elections, saying that the PDP would not allow that to happen.

He said the PDP would be free and fair in all processes of its primaries and the general elections.

He said, “We will ensure free and fair for all the processes of primaries and the general elections. But our fear is, ‘will the INEC play the game according to the provisions of our constitution? Will they not rig elections? Our fear is that INEC is getting ready because they are parastatal of the APC to rig elections.

“But let me warn that 2019, no party, whether you are in government, whether you are INEC, whether you are security, you cannot rig elections. It is better for you to talk to the people, for you to be reconnected to the people and let the people come to vote. The vote of everyone must count in our nation.”