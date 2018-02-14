The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Jigawa said it had arrested a 20-year-old man over an alleged theft of six goats.

The corps’ Spokesman, DSC Adamu Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Wednesday that the suspect was arrested in Buji Local Government Area of the state.‎

Adamu said that the suspect allegedly conspired with three others, now at large, and stole the goats in Shafori village.‎

He explained that the suspect was arrested after owners of the stolen goats traced them to one of the markets in the area.

The spokesman added that the owners quickly reported the matter to the Community leader who later reported it to the NSCDC office in the area.

“The suspect was nabbed by our men after we received a report about the incident from the head of Shafori community.

“He was arrested at about noon on Tuesday and his three accomplices,” the spokesman said.‎

According to him, investigation into the case is ongoing after which the suspect would be charged to court.

Adamu said the corps had launched a manhunt to arrest the three fleeing suspects.