The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control on Wednesday said it would sensitise herbal medicine practitioners in the state toward safeguarding public health.

Anikoh Ibrahim, NAFDAC Coordinator in the state made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Minna.

Ibrahim said: “In the recent times, the activities of the herbal medicine practitioners in Niger state have increased.

“So we are working toward controlling their activities because of public concern as they station at strategic places to convince people to purchase their products.

“We want to organise a sensitisation programme for these practitioners to make sure that they respect public hygiene and adhere to international best practices.’’

Ibrahim said the agency had not received any report on public health hazards as regard herbal medicine, but there was need to take precautionary measures.

He said: “We have not gotten any report against use of herbal medicine but there is need to check increased activities of the practitioners before it becomes hazard to the public.’’

He said the agency had invited the executive of the herbal medicine producers for a meeting to conclude arrangements on the workshop.

The coordinator said that the sensitisation would expose the practitioners on how to ensure public health and meet standard.

He said the measure would introduce the herbal medicine practitioners to the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises scheme of the Federal Government under the ease of doing business.

NAN recalls that on November 1, 2017, Dr Abubakar Jimoh, the agency‘s Director of Special Duties said that its certification for traditional medicines in the country was not for efficacy but for safe consumption.