The Nigerian Army said on Wednesday that its troops killed 186 Boko Haram insurgents in the ongoing clearance operation in Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad region in the past one month.

Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, said this when he briefed newsmen at the Military Command and Control Centre, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Rogers said that the military was conducting Operation DEEP PUNCH II alongside Operation RUWAN WUTA 3 of the Air Force component to clear remnants of the insurgents.

He said that the operations had yielded positive results, decimated and degraded the insurgents.

Rogers disclosed that troops destroyed and took total control of the insurgents tactical ground ‘CAMP ZAIRO” and its environs.

He added that several insurgents were either killed while some surrendered, adding that high calibre ammunition and vehicles were destroyed and recovered.

He added that over 1,000 insurgents had surrendered or were captured by troops in the operation, including 93, who surrendered to the Nigerien and 250 to Cameroonian Defence Forces.

The commander further said that the troops recovered 85 armoured vehicles, including 49 gun trucks, 36 pick-up vans and 14 Improvised Explosive Device borne vehicles.

Rogers disclosed that 3,475 people were rescued from captivity in the operation and that most of them had been profiled and placed in IDP camps.

He said: “The troops had foiled major suicide bomb attacks in Gamboru town, Dalori IDP camp and Dikwa.

“We have successfully averted a suicide bomb attack and we are doing everything possible to control it.”

Rogers reiterated the commitment of the military to end insurgency and restore peace to the North-East.

The commander, while commending the Federal Government for its support to the military, urged the people in the region to cooperate with the troops to enable them to succeed in the counter-insurgency campaign.