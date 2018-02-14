Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese Martins Uzoukwu has cautioned the youths to desist from indulging in sinful acts, especially fornication, while they celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Uzoukwu told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Minna on Wednesday that youths should rather be dedicated to building a viable relationship that could result in marriage.

Apart from the youth’s attitude to the event, he also advised Nigerians to show goodwill and love during and after the Valentine’s Day.

He urged the public to demonstrate love towards their neigbours, irrespective of religious, ethnic and political leanings, stressing that love was required to build a strong nation.

The bishop further advised the youth to embrace goodwill and to always shun fornication and drug abuse, describing fornication as one of the greatest sins of mankind.

“We should collectively stay away from anything that will keep God far from us by adhering strictly to our religious obligations,’’ he cautioned.

Every February 14 is the day for the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day in which lovers exchange cards, gifts or flowers with loved ones.