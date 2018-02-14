Mr Daniel Odharo has been appointed as the new Controller of Prisons in charge of the Plateau Command.

Odharo replaces the incumbent, Mr Ailewon Noel, who has been appointed the new Commandant of Prisons Training College, Kirikiri, Lagos.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Luka Ayedoo, made the announcement in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos.

According to Ayedoo, the new Prisons Controller is an indigene of Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa and speaks Yoruba, Ijaw and Hausa fluently.

He said Odharo bagged a Bachelor of Science Degree in International Relations and a Masters Degree in International Relations with bias in Strategic Studies from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He said Odharo was in charge of Further Studies at NPS National Headquarters, Abuja, before his new posting.