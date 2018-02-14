The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has engaged experts from the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry to develop and implement the Electro-technical standard to ensure the safety and quality of products.

The Director-General of SON, Mr Osita Aboloma, said this in Abuja on Tuesday at the Nigerian Electro-technical summit with the theme “Making Impact in Global Standardisation.”

Aboloma, represented by Mr Felix Nyado, the Director, Operations said the summit was aimed at creating awareness of the benefits of the implementation of standards.

According to him, it is also aimed at getting Electro-technical experts to be more involved in the process of standards development both at the national and international levels.

“This is aimed at providing consumers with guides on how to identify the efficiency rating of appliances, depicted by one star for less efficient and five stars for more efficient appliances.

“It is expected that the implementation of these standards will help consumers make informed decisions when purchasing electrical and electronic appliances.

“This, in turn, will reduce the amount of money spent on electricity bills and make the saved energy available to other consumers,” Aboloma said.

He explained that the reforms in the country’s electricity supply sector had resulted in increased interest in local manufacturing of electrical equipment and components.

Mrs Chinyere Egwuonwu, the Acting Director, Standards Development of SON, said standards build trust, without which technological advancement and innovations would be impossible.

Egwuonwu said the organisation would continue to strengthen and maximise the existing partnership between Nigeria and the International Electro-technical Commission (IEC), being the leader in Electro-technical Standardisation.

“After the summit, it is expected that local, regional and international standardisation works and activities by Nigeria will experience a more positive dimension as the committee will be reenergized and reinvigorated,” she said.

Egwuonwu said that markets and consumers were constantly procuring and applying Electrotechnical and other related technology-based products/services to improve life.

According to her, there is no better time than now to organise the summit to reposition the National Electrotechnical Committee to enable the country benefit from global standardisation.

She added that IEC was the leading standardisation organisation that publishes globally relevant consensus-based international standards.

Egwuonwu said IEC also managed conformity assessment systems for electrical and electronic products, systems and services.