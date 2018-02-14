Delta Airline flight 55, which left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, about 10.50p.m., on Tuesday and heading to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America, made an emergency landing at the Lagos airport less than an hour after its take-off having developed fault mid-air in one of its two engines.

No life was, however, lost in the incident which created serious panic among airport and regulatory officials at the Lagos international airport.

Delta Airlines, in a statement, however, said during the emergency evacuation which involved passengers exiting the aircraft through the emergency slides, five passengers sustained injuries.

Part of the statement read: ‎”Delta flight 55 from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta returned to Lagos International Airport Tuesday after an issue with one of the Airbus A330-200’s two engines. “The flight landed safely and customers exited the aircraft on the runway via emergency slides. Airport fire authorities met the aircraft upon arrival. Delta’s customers were bussed back to the terminal.

“Delta is aware of five customers reporting non-critical injuries as a result of the evacuation.

“Delta teams have provided overnight hotel accommodations to customers and will re-book customers on an alternate Delta aircraft Wednesday afternoon. The safety of Delta’s customers and crew members is always our top priority,” the statement added.