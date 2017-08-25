The Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole, was, on Thursday evening, picked up along with 10 others and whisked away to the Force Headquarters, in Abuja, for their alleged role in the invasion of thugs into the Assembly three weeks ago.

Recall that the Assembly was invaded on August 1st by some thugs, and beat up a lawmaker, Hon. Friday Makama, vandalizing some vehicles and the assembly chamber.

A source close to the Assembly said Kolawole was pick with some lawmakers to explain their roles in the invasion after the police had watched the video clip of all that transpired at the Assembly that day.

Other two members who were also picked up were, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed, representing Ankpa 1 state constituency and Hon. Muhammad Balogun Abdullahi representing Ajaokuta state constituency.

It was reliably gathered that Operatives of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) who arrived Lokoja on Wednesday arrested the Speaker at the Commissioner’s quarters and picked others at various locations.

According to the source, all the security personnel who were present at the scene but watched helplessly the thugs carrying out their dastardly act were also under interrogation including the state Mopol Commander .

It was further gathered that the Inspector General of Police was said to be directly involved in the investigation of the invasion as he was said to have expressed surprise after watching the video clips.

The source also said that the state Commissioner of Police, Wilson Inalegwu, may not be spared from complicity over the matter ad he was said to be physically present when the thugs carried out the attack.

However, when newsmen contacted the Commissioner of Police, Mr Wilson Inalegwu to confirm the arrest, he simply said “I am not aware, but it is possible that they must have come to pick them without my knowledge.”

Just last Wednesday, in an anticipation of the IG’s directive, the assembly quickly set up a five man Committee to investigate the attack ostensibly to Pre empty the police invitation.