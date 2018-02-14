The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, families and friends of late former Chief Judge of the state, Justice Saka Yusuf, over the death of the legal icon.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, the governor described the death of the former Chief Judge as the exit of a fearless but God fearing legendary legal luminary.

Ahmed said he is deeply saddened to receive the news of the demise of Yusuf, who was also the former National President of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union.

According to the Governor: “The late Justice Saka contributed his quota to the state and humanity within the opportunities available to him as a Chief Judge of the state and former National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU). No doubt, the exit of this legal icon will be missed by his family in particular and the state in general.”

Ahmed prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and the families, friends and the entire Emirate the fortitude to bear the loss.