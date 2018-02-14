The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) on Tuesday cautioned young people to avoid risky behavior, while celebrating Valentine’s Day to avoid health problems and unintentional injuries.

Dr Miriam Ezekwe, Project Coordinator, National Comprehensive AIDS Programme in States, NACA gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She identified risky behaviour such as alcohol and drug use as contributory factors to health issues.

According to her, NACA’s mandate is to coordinate and sustain advocacy by all sectors and at all levels on HIV and AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

Ezekwe said: “you know risky behaviour is associated with alcohol, drug use and all that.

“So, we are arming young people with the right information on how to prevent risky behaviour, knowledge is power.

“Young people must avoid risky behaviour and use the 10-10-10 rule; when you want to make a decision, the first 10 seconds, how will you feel about it in 10 seconds.

“How will you feel about that decision in 10 days’ time and how will you feel about that decision in 10 years’ time.

“If you can just spend a little time and review any action you want to take by using the 10-10-10 rule, I’m sure we are going to avoid a lot of risky behaviour. ”

She revealed plans by NACA to create awareness on radio and TV on risky behavior in order to reduce the dangers associated with it.

Valentine’s Day, which is named after a Christian martyr in the 5th century is celebrated globally on Feb. 14, every year.