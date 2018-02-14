Wife of Bauchi State Governor, Hadiza Abubakar, has presented certificates to 1,600 women graduates of her skill acquisition programme in Bauchi.

The women-trainees rounded off their one-month training, specialising in tailoring, interior decoration, pastry, catering and agro-allied products, ranging from dubla, spaghetti, potato chips, coconut oil production to preservation of tomatoes and vegetables.

The programme, which saw beneficiaries selected from the 20 local government areas of the state, was organised by the governor’s wife’s NGO, B-SWEEP, in collaboration with the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs.

Speaking during the ceremony yesterday, Hajiya Abubakar charged the beneficiaries to utilise the skills acquired to improve their livelihood.

In his remarks, Governor Mohammed Abubakar, who was represented by his Deputy, Nuhu Gidado, reiterated the determination of the state government to improve the lives of women, with the aim of removing the socio-cultural barriers preventing them from realising their full potentials.