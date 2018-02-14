The hearing into the fundamental rights suit of the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, has been adjourned by ECOWAS court.

The suit filed in March 2016 has again been adjourned until May 30 for hearing.

The suit had not reached hearing stage since it was filed at the court.

It was adjourned in November 2017, after a previous postponement a month before, following applications by parties in the matter.

The court presided over by Justice Hemeye Mahdmadane on Tuesday in Abuja announced its decision to make further adjournment after entertaining a fresh application by the prosecution.

The judge said the court’s decision to adjourn sitting was based on the fact that motions brought before the court in November were yet to be translated into English language.

Reacting to the recent application, however, Mr. Ejiofor accused the prosecution of making unnecessary motions aimed at preventing the case from succeeding.

The court warned Ejiofor to desist from making such utterances in court.