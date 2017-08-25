The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Thursday, said that it was no secret that its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a great admirer of the very eminent Prof. Ben Nwabueze which does not in any way translate to an agreement to stop the agitation for Biafra restoration for restructuring.

The group described Prof. Nwabueze as who is among only four people in the world capable of exerting any influence on its leader, saying that What it means was that Kanu was in regular contact with Prof. Nwabueze and would have regard for whatever advice he offers.

A statement by the publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said that: “This does not in any way translate to an agreement to stop the agitation because what we are fighting against is still very much with us, Fulani herdsmen attacks and threat of attack is still prevalent”.

“We are not interested in restructuring of Nigeria. Rather let the Nigerian Government gives us a date for a well-organised referendum to be supervised by United Nations and other relevant organisations across the globe. We cannot afford to reduce the struggle for Biafra independence to restructuring because most of our members have been killed and massacred in cold blood at Nkpor, Onitsha, both in Anambra State, Aba, in Abia State, Igweocha, Asaba and Bayelsa State. They all died because of Biafra freedom and it will be a suicidal if IPOB go back and talk about restructuring at this pointing time”.

- Advertisement -

“IPOB never put Nigeria restructuring into consideration since the inception and anybody can say what he or she likes about Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB but one thing is certain which is Biafra and nobody can change our agenda Biafra restoration because Biafra is ordained project from God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama”.

“We are not talking about restructuring because most of our former leaders called for it which Margaret Ekpo, Isaac Adaka Boro in 1966, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu in 1967 at Aburi Ghana which we normally called Aburi Accord this agreement consumed the lives of our people from 1967 to 1970 both children, old women and men, Ken Saro Wiwa in 1993 the same restructuring killed all the facilitators, we cannot involve IPOB in anything restructuring”.

“Political subjugation and economic emasculation of Biafraland leading to total absence of infrastructure is still with us. Enugu-Igweocha Expressway remain impassable, Enugu-Onitsha road is a disgrace. All our industries built by Michael Okpara and Sam Mbakwe are still non functional which means that economic activity the way we know it is no longer obtainable in Biafraland”.

“Massive youth and adult unemployment, homelessness and the criminal domination of the entire military, political and governmental positions by the Fulani ethnic group still obtain. Creeping but relentless Islamisation of Judeo-Christian territories in the Middle Belt and entire Southern Nigeria is here with us. The APC government is yet to read the handwriting on the wall, but the time they do, it will be too late to manage the process of disintegration peacefully. As an elder and confidante of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, any day Prof. Ben Nwabueze requests to see our leader, he will see him,” Powerful stated.