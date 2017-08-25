The Chief Imam Imale of Ilorin, Kwara, Alhaji Abdullahi AbdulHameed, has cautioned Muslim faithful against borrowing money to buy rams for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival.

AbdulHameed gave the advice in llorin on Friday during an interview.

He said that whoever took loan either from banks or cooperative societies to buy rams would not be rewarded by Allah.

“Muslims must not borrow money or take loan to perform spiritual duties as there will be no reward for that action,’’ he said.

The Imam said instead, Muslims should find legitimate means of slaughtering rams in marking the festival.

“When one borrows or take a loan, one does not have complete ownership of the money and such money cannot be used for animal sacrifice for the festival.’’

AbdulHameed further advised Muslims to reduce the number of animals to be slaughtered to guide against borrowing and taking loans for the celebration.