As the Christiandom marks Ash Wednesday which coincides with Valantine’s Day today, Christian faithful have been enjoined to seize the period to extend love to one another.

Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Catholic Bishop of Awka diocese, who gave the advice in a chat with newsmen in Awka on Tuesday, said the season offers Christians opportunity to draw closer to God in prayer, fasting and meditation.

He said it was a blessing that this year’s celebration coincided with the Valentine day which is marked every 14th day of February of the year.

He explained that as Ash Wednesday which marks the beginning of the Lenten season signifies sacrifice, so also is Valentine day.

“It is a matter of understanding. For those that understand both events, it is a good blending. As Christ sacrificed his life for mankind, so also St. Valentine sacrificed his life and went to prison,” he said.

He however regretted the misconception and misapplication of Valentine by many Nigerians who view it only from the mundane perspective, noting that it was more of a spiritual exercise.

“Just as the Lenten period offers us opportunity to show genuine agape love by being of help to those who we are better than, Valentine day is also expected to be a time of selfless service.

“Unfortunately, majority have a wrong perception of the day and that is why they practice animalistic kind of love which is purely selfish and ungodly,” he decried.