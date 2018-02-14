The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, slated March 5 for the Federal Government to dock a self acclaimed United Kingdom based private investigator, Chief Victor Uwajeh, on a four-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation and fraud.

Justice John Tsoho fixed the date after he gave FG the nod to serve the defendant with a criminal summon that was issued against him by the court.

FG alleged that Uwajeh tried to obtain money through fraudulent means from Senator Andy Uba who is representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

Uwajeh was said to have been indicted by an investigation a crack team from the Nigerian Police Force conducted on a petition that was written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, by Senator Uba.

The embattled lawmaker had in his petition, accused Uwajeh of attempting to use bogus and illegally procured documents to extort money from him.

However, the defendant, insisted that Senator Uba engaged his services for an assignment in the United Kingdom Border Agency and in the United States of America.

Uwajeh said he previously dragged Uba to court over his alleged refusal to pay him the debt of £1.9million that was remaining from their agreed fee.

In the said suit, the defendant accused Uba of parading fake academic credentials.

He said he got details of Uba’s alleged dubious qualifications from documents he was exposed to while he worked as a private investigator for the lawmaker.

Uwajeh maintained that Uba had in his desire to make the work easier for him, furnished him with data pages of both his American and Nigerian passports.

Nevertheless, Police said it had at the end of its investigations, uncovered that the information the defendant was allegedly using against Senator Uba, was “fraudulently obtained”.