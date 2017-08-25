The Kebbi Government says it has released N4.6 billion as its 2016/2017 counterpart fund for the execution of Universal Basic Education (UBE) projects to improve primary school education.

The State Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Muhammadu Aliero, made the disclosure in Birnin Kebbi on Friday while conducting members of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education on a three-day over sight inspection of UBE projects.

The committee was led by its Chairman, Zakari Mohammed (APC-Baruten/Kaiama).

Aliero said the projects executed under the UBE scheme included construction and rehabilitation of classrooms, provision of furniture, computers and accessories as well as construction of perimeter fencing.

He said efforts were being made to improve the standard of teaching and learning in primary schools as well as boost the welfare of teachers.

Mohammed, in his remarks, noted that the state had accessed N10.1 billion from Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) in the last 12 years.

He advised the state to give priority to rehabilitation of projects in preference to construction of new ones while intensifying efforts to improve on monitoring of projects.

The lawmaker also urged UBE officials to ensure the timely execution of quality projects to avoid incurring extra costs.