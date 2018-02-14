The Lagos State Government on Monday appealed to property owners affected by the ongoing removal of structures on the Right of Way for road expansion projects in various areas of the State to submit the relevant documents that will ease processing and payment of compensation.

The government said prompt submission will enable the present administration to fulfill its obligations to the affected stakeholders.

The affected areas include road projects along Igbe/Igbogbo/Bola Ahmed Tinubu Road and Agric-Isawo Road, both in Ikorodu Local Government Area; Agege-Pen Cinema and adjoining roads in Agege Local Government Area; and Murtala Mohammed Airport Road at Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of the State.

A statement issued by the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Rotimi Ogunleye, said the Lagos State Government is presently collating and assessing documents already submitted but observed that some affected property owners are yet to submit their papers.

According to Ogunleye: “We are concerned that affected owners at Murtala Mohammed International Airport Road, in particular, have not turned in their documents. We are therefore appealing to all that are yet to submit in any of the project areas to do so immediately so that we can process the payment of compensation quickly.”

Ogunleye, therefore, urged all affected to submit their planning documents such as Certified Registered Title Document of Properties within the said Right of Way, Approved Building Plan Permit for the affected structures and any other relevant document as Proof of Ownership to the office of the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development at Block 15, The Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja to ensure the speedy processing of compensation.

He also appealed to the stakeholders to continue to support the efforts of the Lagos State Government, noting that the massive infrastructural development taking place in various parts of the State is in line with the vision of the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to engender a safe, habitable and tourist-friendly environment for Lagosians.

He added that the administration appreciated the cooperation demonstrated by the people so far and appealed for continued support until the road projects are delivered for public use.