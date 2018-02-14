A fatal auto crash on Tuesday claimed the lives of 22 students and four of their teachers in Gaya local government of Kano state.

The accident, which occurred at about 11.00 a.m. involved an 18- seater bus conveying the students on excursion to a radio station in Kano. The bus was coming from Misau local government area of Bauchi State.

An eyewitness, Ibrahim Adamu, said the bus had a head-on-collision with an articulated vehicle carrying tomatoes while they were both trying to avoid a pot-hole at Samia Uku village.

“The bus was on high speed and same with the trailer before the driver of the bus lost control and collided with the truck that left 26 persons dead,” he said.

He said the dead and injured victims have been taken to Gaya General Hospital.