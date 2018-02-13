The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, has denied issuing statement where he allegedly called for the slashing of salaries of members of the National Assembly.

The 19th Kano Fulani emir who spoke through his Chief of Staff who also doubled as the Danburam Kano, Alhaji Munir Sunusi, told reporters in Kano that the emir was indoors on the day he was tagged with fake news.

The former CBN Governor said “the statement is said to have been made in Kaduna and on that day Sunday I have been in Kano from morning to the following morning and I have not make any press remarks or spoken to anybody that will make me talk about national assembly so I don’t know how do they come about that statement.”

The emir however noted “the said statement purportedly linked to my person and status was not only fake but fabricated to cause disaffection between my humble self and the esteemed Nigerian Legislatures”.

Sanusi II maintained that “on that very fateful Sunday the emir was at home in Kano, and did not received any visitor that would made him spoke on issue of national concern.”

He posited ” my relationship with the members of both National Assembly and Kano State House of Assembly has been cordial and sound, and we had no cause to talk about any issue concerning them, let alone speak about their pay”.

Sanusi insisted that, “in any case I’m not the rightful person to talk about how much anybody supposed to take as salary, I think that is left for the government and its wages committee to decide.”

The former Apex bank governor therefore urged the media to be responsible, by safeguarding the national cohesion and the unity of Nigeria rather than trying to pitch one against the other.