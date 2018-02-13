Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has said that his administration would not enact Anti-Open Grazing law in the state, insisting that Nigeria belonged to everybody.

Governor Al-Makura stated this, on Tuesday, at the Government House, Lafia, while receiving skills acquisition items from the National Commission for Refugees, Migration and Internal Displace Persons (NCRMIDP) for the distribution of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Nasarawa State.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Silas Agara, said the Constitution of Nigeria allows citizens of the country to settle in any part of the country, noting that over 25, 000 IDPs have been displaced as a result of the enactment of the Anti-Open Grazing Law in Benue State.

According to him, “We have over 25,000 IDPs spread across the state. This is the aftermath of the law implemented in Benue State. I want to put it on record that the government of Nasarawa State has no intention to enact such law, Nigerian belongs to everyone,” he said.

He thanked the NCRMIDP for choosing to donate skills acquisition materials for the training of the IDPs for self-sustenance instead of the usual food items.

The governor also appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the deployment of five mobile police units to the affected areas in Nasarawa State.

Speaking earlier, the Federal Commissioner of NCRMIDP, Hajia Saidatu Umar Faruk, said the commission was worried with the worsening security situation in the state which resulted to the killings and displacement of innocent citizens and urged the Federal Government to find immediate solution to end the crisis.

She said that the Commission decided to donate agriculture and education skills acquisition materials in order to train the IDPs to be self-sustaining when they finally return to their homes.

The Federal Commissioner, who said the items would cater for about 1,000 IDPs, noted that the commission would make provisions for more to cover the 25,000 IDPs in the state.

She hinted that same gesture would be extended to IDPs in Benue, Adamawa, Taraba and other states affected by the herdsmen attacks.

Items donated includes 111 grinding machines, 96 sewing machines, 51 herbicides, 51 pesticides, 114 branded school bags, 190 exercise books of 60 leaves, 190 exercise books of 40 leaves, 190 exercise books of 80 leaves, among other items.