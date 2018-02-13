Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed, has promised that his administration remains resolute in achieving over 80% budget implementation on capital projects.

Governor Ahmed who disclosed this on Tuesday during an inspection of ongoing projects in Ilorin reaffirmed the government’s determination to bridging infrastructure deficit in the state.

According to the governor, “the administration achieved 70% budget implementation last year and we are determined to achieve between 80% and 90% this year”.

He explained that infrastructure is key in facilitating socio-economic development, promising that the government would not relevant in providing critical infrastructure for the development of Kwara state.

Governor Ahmed said the ongoing inspection of projects was to get value for money and promised prompt release of funds to contractors for timely completion of projects.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the quality of works done on areas inspected, saying that the levels of the projects were commensurate with fund released so far.

“My visit is largely to ensure that the tax payers’ money is judiciously expended and to confirm that the projects conform with actual approvals, and I can tell you there’s value for money on the projects.

With the funding window arrangement we are putting in place, God’s willing, the projects will be put to use before the end of this year”, governor confirmed.

At the Kwara State University Post Graduate School in Ilorin, the Consultant in charge of the Project, Architect Jamiu Faworaja said the project is 75% completion and would be completed within the stipulated period.

Architect Faworaja explained that the circular building with lecture rooms, offices, library and seminar room would accommodate about three hundred students.

Other projects inspected by Governor Ahmed were Coca Cola bridge and Omosebi bridge at Gaa Akanbi area where he promised immediate approval of variation funds for timely completion of the projects.