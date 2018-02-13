The Kebbi State Comptroller of Prison, CP Sani Adamu Potiskum, is thanking for Providence and the courage of his men for foiling an attack by the 360 Boko Haram fighters who stormed Potiskum prison with bombs and rockets.

Stating this on Tuesday at a decoration ceremony for 196 newly promoted officers in the state, the Comptroller said that his family, following the failed attempt by insurgent to free their incarcerated members, mounted pressure on him to resign and save his life.

“They (Boko Haram) stormed our prison, about 360 of them with bombs, rockets. I told my PA to follow me. We alerted Military, Police and DSS. At about 11:30 a.m. the battle started till around 4:40 p.m. We succeeded in killing 52 of them and 30 were arrested,” Potiskum said.

He said the other fleeing insurgents were chased to the extreme end of town by his officers who joined the Nigerian Army in the battle.

The Comptroller, who was redeployed to Kebbi state, told the newly-promoted officers to be ready for duty in the Nigerian Prison Service saying “as we have internal attackers, we also have external attackers.”

Potiskum added that their new promotions would mean tougher duties, often involving assignments for days without seeing their families.

In his remark, State Commissioner for Police Ibrahim M. Kabiru, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. John. O Amadi, advised the officer to adhere to rules of the Prison Service.

Speaking on behalf of the newly-promoted officers, Mamuda U. Mato, promised that staff would meet the challenge of the Service.