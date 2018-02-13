The Senator representing Zamfara Central in the Senate, Kabir Marafa, has accused the Special Adviser to the state governor on security as being the brain behind all manners of atrocities going on in the state.

Marafa made the allegation on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday while briefing his colleagues through a Point of Order on the outcome of a meeting conveyed in Gusau, the state capital, by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the his utterances on the floor of the Senate.

Recall that, of recent, there is no love lost between Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state and Senator Marafa as a result of some unresolved differences.

Marafa said that he stands by his previous comments on the state of affairs in Zamfara, adding that about 5000 women including under-aged girls have been raped and molested in the state.

He noted that the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Yari remain the “principal accused person” in the state as at today.

The lawmaker bemoaned the current security challenges in the state despite the location of a military formation there, noting that crimes have go on unabated, a situation, he added has made Zamfara Central Zone to be under siege by criminals.

“A lot of things are happening in Zamfara state, some people are comfortable with them, that’s why they are not talking about them. The Special Adviser on Security to the Governor is the principal accused person,” Marafa said.

President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, thereafter referred the matter to the Senate Adhoc Committee on the Review of the National Security Architecture headed by the Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Recall that Marafa had earlier on Wednesday, January 31, 2018, drew the attention of the Senate to the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara state.