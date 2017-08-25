Farmers in Nsukka, Enugu State, on Friday said the continued downpour in the area would adversely affect yield of crops.

Some of the farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka that they were worried because some of their farms were already flooded.

Timothy Onah, a yam and cassava farmer, said his farms were being flooded anytime there was downpour.

“I am disturbed because this rain may cause cassava and yam tubers to rot if not harvested in time.

“I witnessed same problem last three years. Last week, I hired laborers to help me build sand hedges around my farm to save it from flood.”

Mrs Jane Omeje, a vegetable farmer, said the continued downpour spoilt tomatoes.

He said that the downpour slowed ripening of tomatoes as well darkening the crop; but my vegetables are doing fine,” she said.

Mr Vincent Onu, another farmer, said he had started putting measures in place to harvest his cassava and yam in time to avoid the decay of the tubers.

“My happiness is that rain does not prevent the growth of the tubers but spoil it if not harvested in time.

“My experience as a farmer is that rain is good for crops but too much of it affect tubers adversely,” he said.

Prof. Micheal Uguru, Department of Crop Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said heavy rain could only cause rot of tuber crops when farms were flooded and if not harvested in time.

Uguru, who is also the National President, Crop Science Society of Nigeria, said downpour slowed down ripening of tomatoes since it needed some amount of sunshine.

“Farmers should seek advice to know the best time of the year to plant certain crops.

“Farmers should avoid planting crops such as cassava and yam in areas prone to flood,” he said.

Nsukka town and it’s environs have been witnessing downpour this year.