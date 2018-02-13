The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II has called on Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to adopt proactive measures to end violence between farmers and herdsmen.

The Emir made the call on Tuesday while addressing members of Fulawood Industry who paid him a courtesy visit.

He called on authorities to expose and sanction perpetrators who were responsible to the loss of lives that was unfair and gross violation of peoples’ constitutional right to exist.

The Emir said no religion upholds violence and the wanton killing of innocent people for no reason,adding,

“it is a burden and the Federal Government needed to take punitive steps in checkmating the trend in the interest for peace.

”I am reminding the perpetrators of the evil act to reconsider their sinister disservice to the quest for progress and development”.

The monarch also advised the disputing groups to desist from taking the laws into their hands in preference to dialogue to resolve disputes.by treading the path of persuasion , entreaty and diplomacy.

He noted that employing violence to settle scores had greatly done more harm than good.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Malam Abdullahi Umar, said the visit was to pay respect to the Monarch and intimate him on the planned carnival billed to hold in the ancient city.