Following series of complaints trailing the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, (CVR), exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) in Lagos state, the National Orientation Agency, (NOA), has formally written to the Commission to extend the exercise to include Saturday’s.

Speaking yesterday at the Citizens Engagement Forum on “Continuous Voter Registration Citizens Participation and Electoral Process” organised by the International Press Centre, (IPC).

The director of NOA in Lagos, Waheed Ishola, said he was prompted to write INEC to include weekends after the agency received numerous complaints from residents that apart from locations that are not easily accessible the working class could easily be disenfranchised as they would not have the opportunity to register.

Ishola also urged INEC to continuously engage critical stakeholders to ensure to ensure the grassroots are fully mobilised for the exercise.

He expressed concern about the numerous complaints by residents especially in accessing locations for the exercise, saying the registration is the only assurance for citizens to participate in the electoral process to elect leaders of their choice.

Speaking earlier, Akin Orebiyi former Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of INEC in Lagos, explained the importance of the exercise.

According to him, the INEC is performing the current task to enable those who had earlier registered but were unable to be issued with Permanent Voters Card, PVC, or have relocated to another area to rectify such anomalies before the 2019 general elections.