The Nigeria Prisons Service has promoted 196 officers serving in the Kebbi Command.

The Comptroller of Prisons in the state, Sani Potiskum, who decorated the promoted officers in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, said the promotion was to motivate the officers for effective service delivery.

Potiskum urged the newly promoted officers to uphold diligence and dedication to service.

He said: “All officers elevated should stand out in the discharge of their duties and be dedicated and committed to service.

“You should also reciprocate the gesture with discipline, hard work and vigilance.”

Newly promoted Deputy Comptroller of Prison, Mamuda Mato, on behalf of others, promised to be dedicated to duty.

Mato gave the assurance that the officers would live up to expectations in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He added: “We commend the NPS for allowing some of us to advance in education and the career.”