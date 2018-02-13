The Kaduna State Ministry for Environment has distributed N40 million refuse bins to secondary schools, ministries, departments and agencies to enhance cleanliness and ensure healthier environment.

Caleb Gurza, the State Director of Environment, said on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna that the government had given priority to environmental sanitation and public health issues.

Gurza said: “As a government we have to lead by example by ensuring our environment is clean and healthy.

“We have procured and distributed100 galvanised 1100-litre bins and 400 plastic 240-litre bins; valued at N40 million.”

According to him, some of the refuse bins were stationed in various MDA’s, tertiary institutions and secondary schools while others will be at specially designated points across Kaduna metropolis.

Gurza said: “We will also patronise local manufacturers of waste bins to ensure that most areas are provided with adequate refuse bins.

“We also want to partner with the ministries, departments and agencies in our efforts to clean up the state, apart from arrangements with a private firm to evacuate refuse from homes and streets.’’

According to him, Zoom Lion Global Alliance, the company responsible for refuse evacuation in the state would provide residents with refuse bins at subsidised rates payable in instalments.

He said: “The company will be supplying refuse bins to residents which they will pay meagre amount till resident can own the facility.’’

He appealed to all residents to adopt sound waste management practices, to guard themselves from avoidable diseases.