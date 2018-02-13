The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is not unaware of the difficulties people go through in trying to get registered as illegible voters, saying, it will soon create more registration centres.

The commission also disclosed that it has acquired more registration machines that will soon be distributed to various communities which according to them, will assuage the suffering Nigerians go through in the ongoing Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registration.

A statement signed by the director, Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, INEC restated it’s commitment to compile a credible voters’ register.

“On our part, INEC is doing all it can to ensure a credible register of voters. In addition to running the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), it will employ its Business Process Rules to weed unlawful entries,” the statement added.

On the difficulties encountered in the on-going nation-wide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, INEC said it is not unaware of the challenges but added that, “Steps have been taken to ameliorate the situation, including the acquisition and deployment of new Direct Data Capture (DDC) machines for registration, and increasing the number of registration centres.”

The Commission appealed to those who do not register in the previous registration exercises to do so; assuring the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) of those who registered in 2017 will be ready for collection in May 201