Barely a week after he dissolved the entire cabinet, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State on Tuesday forwarded three names to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners.

Among those nominated is Yakubu Datti who served as information commissioner under one of Mr. Lalong’s predecessors, Joshua Dariye.

Others are Luka Madaki and Chris Ahmadu.

Speaker Peter Azi, who read out the names to his colleagues during plenary on Tuesday in Jos, said that the governor’s communication was in accordance with section 195 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers later agreed to screen the nominees on February 14.

Mr. Lalong had dissolved the entire cabinet on February 8 and thanked the 17 commissioners for their contributions to his administration.