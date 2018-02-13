The Nigerian Army says credible information indicates that factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, now dresses as a woman in an effort to escape from the Theatre of Operation.

Army Spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, said Shekau could no longer bear the heat and had abandoned his followers.

“He is running for his dear life. He is desperately trying to escape the theatre, disguised as a woman and dressed in Hijab.

“We reliably gathered that to avoid detection, Abubakar Shekau alternates between blue and black coloured hijabs. He was last seen in a black hijab.

“We, therefore, call on all those remaining Boko Haram terrorists to know that they are following a coward moving about in hijab and disguising as a woman.

“We also request all the remaining Boko Haram members to come out from hiding and lay down their arms and be treated humanely,’’ Usman said.

He said concerted efforts were ongoing to track and apprehend the fugitive terrorist leader.

The army spokesman, therefore, appealed to members of the public, especially the residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States to be more vigilant and security conscious.

He also asked them to be on the lookout for Shekau and other terrorists who might disguise as women to escape.