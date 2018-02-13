The Rivers State Government has warned that it will not tolerate any form of inter communal hostilities amongst communities in the state.

The State Deputy Governor Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo gave this warning at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday during a stake holders meeting between the Rivers State Boundary Commission and representatives of Ifoko and Tema communities in Asari Toru local government area at of the state.

Banigo said the meeting became necessary because threats of hostilities between both communities have come to the notice of the State Government.

She said, “It is important for us to invite you and find out your grouses because any form of threats between our communities is totally unacceptable to the Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led government.”

The deputy governor stated that the state government has been able to maintain the peace across the 23 local government areas, because peace is crucial to our development, progress, and prosperity, noting that the state government will deal decisively with anybody fermenting trouble no matter how highly placed.

Banigo said the State Boundary Commission is emboldened by an Act of Law to address and proffer solutions to boundary disputes.