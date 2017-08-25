The federal government has asked the court to revoke the bail granted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to a statement by the office of the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, on Friday, the federal government also asked the court to order the arrest and detention of Mr. Kanu, pending the determination of the charge against him.

The statement which was signed by special assistant to Mr. Malami, Salihu Isah, cited disobedience of court orders, among other issues as grounds for the appeal.

Mr. Kanu, who is facing trial for alleged treason, was granted bail in April by an Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on health grounds.

The other defendants facing trial with him were not granted bail, although all of them had sought to be freed.

A top security official had said on Thursday night that Mr. Kanu would be promptly arrested should his bail be revoked by a court.