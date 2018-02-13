The Senate on Tuesday intervened in the tango between former Super Eagles Captain, Nwankwo Kanu, and the Assets Management Company of Nigeria over Hardly Apartment, a hotel situated in Lagos.

The Senate’s intervention on the matter was as a result of the point of order raised by the Deputy Leader of the Senate, Ibn Bala Na’Allah.

Na’Allah told the lawmakers that the property was used to secure loan by the board of Directors of Kanu Heart Foundation without his consent.

He urged the Senate to step into the matter because the foundation is established for humanitarian issue and not profit driven.

After the Deputy Leader’s submission, the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, directed the Senate Committee on Banking to investigate the matter and submit the report back to the Senate.

Papilo, as the former Arsenal of London and Inter Milan of Italy striker is popularly known, had said his heart bleeds over the ordeal he is currently passing through since November 2015 when Hardley Apartment was put under the management of AMCON following an alleged indebtedness which is now a subject of litigation.

Kanu said the case is still ongoing in a Federal High Court on Lagos and is billed for hearing next month.

“It is now common knowledge that Hardley Apartment, which is a going concern in the hospitality industry was put under the temporary possession of AMCON since November 2015 by an exparte order of court on account of a purported indebtedness but which remains unproven till date,” Kanu said in a statement which he personally signed and made available to newsmen.